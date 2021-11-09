Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0912 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $733,178.40 and approximately $62,036.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,073.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.02 or 0.07048976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00386893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.41 or 0.01047221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.30 or 0.00428337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00291135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00226754 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

