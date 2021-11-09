VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $86.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,059.07 or 0.99977938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.57 or 0.00647897 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,306,696 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

