Stealth Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,104.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.42 million and $3,104.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00025237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00017496 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

