Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $22.33

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUYA by 22.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUYA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in HUYA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

