Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Appian reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 641,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.