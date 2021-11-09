The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE EL traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $347.07. The company had a trading volume of 639,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $317.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock valued at $79,394,877. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

