ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. ExlService has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

