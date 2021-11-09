DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Tops $0.0606

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $21.17 million and approximately $957,983.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

