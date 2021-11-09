Mirrored Apple Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,477.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $156.88 or 0.00233559 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $55,477.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00103427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,974.35 or 0.99711883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.01 or 0.06997413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,658 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

