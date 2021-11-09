Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

