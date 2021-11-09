BaaSid Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216,817.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $216,817.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

