$230.68 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $230.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.40 million to $289.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $726.55 million, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 340,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.00. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

