Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 5,401,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

