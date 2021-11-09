PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.31. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $122.80. 521,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,747. PVH has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

