Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 557,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,634 shares of company stock worth $485,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

