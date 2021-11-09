Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $96.33

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.63.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
