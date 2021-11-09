Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $96.33

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

