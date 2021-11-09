Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $126.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,495. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

