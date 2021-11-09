Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $66,927.77 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,927.77 or 1.00012537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $15.74 billion and $410.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00053369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00041058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.57 or 0.00647903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 235,134 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.