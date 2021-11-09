Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $718.68 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $718.68 million and $41.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,385,854,971 coins and its circulating supply is 28,519,321,178 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

