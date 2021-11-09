Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,725. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

