Egretia Market Cap Reaches $8.95 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Egretia has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $980,502.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.