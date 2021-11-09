Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 300 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.38. 136,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,410. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

