Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

SQ traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $230.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,556. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

