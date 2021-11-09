Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman Sells 2,842 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. 143,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.