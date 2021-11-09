The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) SVP Edward Lee Dandridge Sells 990 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.79. 6,855,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,034. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.73.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.