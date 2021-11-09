JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Reaches $21.34 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and $3.27 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00075200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00077096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.37 or 0.99826643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.06999352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00020415 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 560,796,044 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.