Craig D. Apolinsky Sells 8,367 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

