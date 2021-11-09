Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $754,176.96 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44.

Shares of AVLR traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.80. 782,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avalara by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 431.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.07.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

