$142.69 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $142.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.39 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.54 million, with estimates ranging from $565.90 million to $647.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.