$142.69 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $142.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.39 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $165.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.54 million, with estimates ranging from $565.90 million to $647.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,279. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after acquiring an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

