Carl C. Icahn Sells 371,150 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

