Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells 5,983 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of -319.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

