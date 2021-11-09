Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 7,033 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30.

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 764,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.02. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

