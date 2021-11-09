Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 15,972,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,316,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

