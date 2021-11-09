Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

