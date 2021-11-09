Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
