Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

DLNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 32,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

