Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

CRBU stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 330,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.