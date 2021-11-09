Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $62.83

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 998,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.