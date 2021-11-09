The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 574,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

