Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. 3,941,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.