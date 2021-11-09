1inch Reaches Market Cap of $679.44 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, 1inch has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $679.44 million and $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00226327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00092745 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

