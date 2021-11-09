Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,590.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $881,877.31 and $145,590.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00226327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00092745 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

