Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 625,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

