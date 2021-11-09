eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

