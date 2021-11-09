Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 1,126,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Akerna has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Akerna worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

