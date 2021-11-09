MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.98. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.93.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

