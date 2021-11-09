Grimm 1-Day Volume Tops $225.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 220.4% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $124,191.21 and approximately $225.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001080 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

