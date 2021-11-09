Crowny (CRWNY) Price Up 12.7% This Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $291,258.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

