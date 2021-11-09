Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$160.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last three months.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$148.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,690. The firm has a market cap of C$66.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.61. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$102.68 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

