Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 852,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,538 shares of company stock worth $5,671,845 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

