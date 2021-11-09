Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.480-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62 billion-$4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.89.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

